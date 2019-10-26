BRAVE NEW BEGINNINGS WITH HOPE NETWORK

Addiction can take a massive toll on a person’s life and the people around them. Whether the addiction is with drugs, alcohol, gambling, sex, or something else, Hope Network’s Center for Recovery provides a highly professional, boutique-style environment for a safe and confidential recovery.
DOWNLOAD A COMPLIMENTARY PDF OF THE ARTICLE.
Specialty treatment options are available for adults who are employed in a professional capacity, including driver’s license assessments and referrals from the HIMS, HPRP, and L-JAP programs. Flavio Da Silva, Clinical Director for all Hope Network Center for Recovery locations, has been working in the field of addiction treatment since 2010. When asked about the treatment of professionals at the Center for Recovery, Da Silva said, “All treatment is customizable. Our team is familiar with the various requirements for [licensed professionals’ recovery programs] and we know how to speak their language in order to support the person in their quest to retain their license and return to their career.”
Hope Network’s Masters-level therapists use evidence-based approaches to create unique treatment plans for each client. A variety of options are available including individual and group outpatient therapies, community and transitional living and intensive outpatient treatment.
Medication Assisted Treatments (MAT) overseen by Addiction Medicine Specialists may also be suggested in a client’s treatment plan. “MAT is appropriate for individuals who struggle with an opioid use disorder, whether that’s from a prescribed medication or for someone with illicit drug use,” Da Silva said. “MAT allows the person to function on a daily basis without withdrawals, in order to gain recovery skills, return to work and fulfill their responsibilities. MAT is done with ongoing medical supervision including scheduled appts, counseling and drug screening.”
The decision to begin treatment can feel complicated and intimidating. Education about what to expect is a helpful way to continue moving forward. “One of the things we do to help people commit is acknowledge that this is a big decision and it is quite normal to have some nervousness over it,” Da Silva shared. “We may offer examples about how others have been able to work through this in order to find a more fulfilling life on the other side of the journey. We’re available if the person wants to ask questions, meet with us, tour the facility — all before making a final commitment, one way or the other.”
As a chronic, progressive medical disease, the most effective treatment for addiction takes strong relationships between those in recovery and their team of professionals. In a recent interview with Brian*, a former client, he explained, “I felt really comfortable here. My therapist also happened to be in recovery. I always felt safe here. I felt like the therapist and the staff genuinely cared about my wellbeing and wanted me to succeed.”
And when the goals in his treatment plan with the Center for Recovery were met, Brian* was reassured that he could continue to receive support from the team he’d built a close connection with. “What kept [me] steady was knowing that I could come in here any time that I needed to. I continued with my therapist,” he said. “And I believe that having this place, with these people, with that safety and being able to walk back in and ask for help made all the difference.”
Because family support is often instrumental in the recovery journey, counseling staff are available to meet with loved ones to offer supportive services or education on issues related to treatment, both before the client begins and during the recovery process.
“Spouses or partners, parents or friends, are welcome to join the client in their tour or to come in and ask questions,” Da Silva said. “Oftentimes people want the reassurance or buy-in from a loved one. If you are a parent who is going to go into treatment, your partner needs to be on board because it will impact childcare and responsibilities around the house. You want the confidence that you’re on the same page. Counseling services are also available to the client’s friends and family while they’re in treatment.”
Hope Network offers Center for Recovery locations in four cities across Michigan: Grand Rapids, Traverse City, Petoskey, and Manistee.
If you’re ready for your new beginning, call 616.279.3725 and talk with our team of experts. Whatever you do, remember one thing: No matter the odds, you have what it takes to overcome addiction.
*Name changed to protect client identity.