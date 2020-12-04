BUILDING A STRONGER WEST MICHIGAN CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY

SPONSORED CONTENT
The American Subcontractors Association of Michigan (ASAM) is dedicated to providing services and benefits that help trade contractors, suppliers and service providers become more successful. Through member meetings and networking, ASAM provides educational opportunities, valuable information and Business Practice Interchange (BPI) sessions for trade contractors throughout Michigan. As beneficiaries of ASAM’s decade-long groundwork, our organization continues to advance the positive working culture our chapter has created and is a key vehicle for elevating our trade-contractor standing within the environments we work and the communities we serve.
ASAM also represents trade contractors to general contractors/construction managers, lawmakers, the media and the public in positive ways that go beyond what any single company or person could do alone. Over the last 13 years, our organization has had more than 100 company members, which has opened up opportunities for improved growth, knowledge and bottom lines.
ASAM is the local chapter of the American Subcontractors Association (ASA), a national organization that is recognized as the united voice dedicated to improving the business environment in the construction industry. Our chapter is proud of our rich history and accomplishments; likewise, we’re honored to have been awarded Chapter of the Year by ASA National in March—an accolade that exemplifies our aspirational endeavors and outstanding achievements.
Hitting the Nail on the Head for the Best-of-the-Best
Michigan Contractor of the Year (MCOY) was founded by ASAM on a vision to positively impact the construction industry by expanding its focus. This annual gala celebrates general contractors and construction managers with a track record of best practices, professionalism and collaboration within the trade-contracting community. The nomination process enables ASAM membership to honor companies that reflect the original vision of MCOY, which is brought to life every day in safety meetings, on jobsites and in construction offices across our state.
Past MCOY winners and nominees have been intentional in their success—raising the bar for our entire industry. Moreover, these companies have embraced a team-centric approach, leading to a more-positive atmosphere, higher morale, increased productivity and stronger working relationships.
ASAM’s decision to postpone the 11th annual MCOY awards event scheduled for this year to 2021, due to COVID-19, was made with the health and safety of our member companies, volunteers and community as our top priority.
ASAM looks forward to hosting the MCOY awards event on Thursday, September 30, 2021.
Raising the Bar in Workplace Safety
To improve safety standards of trade contractors in West Michigan, ASAM’s safety committee provides information, guidance and access to training resources to ensure that our members are up-to-speed on best practices. In 2017, ASAM signed an alliance agreement with Michigan Occupational Safety & Health Administration (MIOSHA) to catapult our action plan forward—formalizing a mutual commitment to workplace safety and health.
We are elated to report that ASAM has already held 11 training events with MIOSHA, which continued even in the face of COVID-19. Throughout this past summer and into the fall, our safety committee continued its offerings, including virtual MIOSHA jobsite walkthroughs and quarterly ASAM safety meetings via Zoom.
Laying the Groundwork for the Next Generation
It’s no secret that the construction industry is experiencing manpower shortages across the nation. The Construction Workforce Development Alliance (CWDA), with the support of ASAM, is aiding in this need by training young individuals to join our ranks by marketing construction as a life-career of choice.
Every year, the CWDA holds a fundraiser where commercial and residential construction professionals compete in building-themed games. Since inception, the fundraiser has raised over $100,000. ASAM and CWDA are playing pivotal roles in both short-term and long-term strategies as evidenced by increasing trade-program applicants and decreasing the default push for college enrollment. Over 30,000 area middle-school and high-school youth have walked through our construction zones and booths at Michigan Career Quest.
Thank You for Hammering the Values of MCOY Home!!
We’d like to take a moment to recognize all of the past MCOY nominees and winners over the last ten years—each of whom excel at the values celebrated by what this award stands for. Every company should take pride in the fact that their trade contractors have recognized them as having outstanding character and leadership; these are companies that uphold collaboration and foster an environment where it thrives.
On behalf of the members of ASAM, we want to thank all past MCOY nominees and tell you how much we appreciate what you do and, more importantly, how you do it.