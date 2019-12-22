SPONSORED CONTENT
The Grand Rapids Chamber is thrilled to announce the 132nd Annual Meeting on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at DeVos Place.
At the Chamber’s largest event of the year, over 800 attendees will celebrate what was accomplished in the community to “Create Great” in 2019, as well as the work the Chamber executed to support a thriving and prosperous West Michigan for all.
With the nation’s third best economy and the number one job market in the U.S., it’s no secret that Grand Rapids is on a trajectory for growth.
“Grand Rapids experienced abundant expansion in 2019, and the Grand Rapids Chamber looks forward to cultivating this continued growth into 2020,” said Rick Baker, President & CEO of the Grand Rapids Chamber, “In response to our members, we are expanding our program offerings to over 160 events and programs a year, and are continuously working to provide assistance to over 2,400 members who are all Creating Great in West Michigan.”
With numerous exciting new leaders coming to the community in 2019, and exciting growth projects such as Studio Park coming to fruition, it’s been an exciting year for both Grand Rapids and West Michigan.
The energy from 2019 will carry into the 132nd Annual Meeting, where the Chamber’s outgoing Board Chair, and President & CEO of Priority Health, Joan Budden, as well as incoming Board Chair, and Chief Operating Officer of Roman Manufacturing, Nelson Sanchez will share insightful, educational Leadership Lessons for attendees.
Additionally, the event’s keynote address will feature Dustin Garis, a world-renowned brand innovator and customer experience pioneer.
Dustin Garis has been pushing boundaries throughout his career at the most breakthrough companies around the globe. This includes the likes of The Coca-Cola Company and Procter & Gamble FutureWorks — an innovation epicenter responsible for incubating a billion-dollar portfolio of disruptive ventures worldwide.
His changemaker tactics break the mold of typical executives, such as embarking on a global expedition to 50 countries across six continents to uncover the secret to building life-changing brands.
Local business leaders will leave Dustin Garis’ presentation feeling energized and inspired to drive their brand forward in new, unique ways.
Attendees will also be treated to a reveal regarding the upcoming West Michigan CEO Summit, which will be back for its second year on June 4, 2020.
This event is brought to you by Premier Sponsor Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.