Challenging The Industry One Custom Bin At A Time

Bins Built For Your Business
When Dave Gargett first started at Decade Products in 2000, they had very few accounts and one salesperson. That salesperson was Dave. “I was told I would have my own territory and could be based out of my hometown, Grand Rapids, MI. I quickly learned that my territory was the entire USA,” remembers Dave. Flash forward 20 years and Dave is now the National Sales Manager and has six regional sales representatives reporting to him, and Decade Products has grown right along with him.
Decade Products, a joint venture of Grand Rapids-based Cascade Engineering and Israeli company Dolav, provides high-quality plastic bins and pallets for the industrial, food processing and agricultural industries. Although Decade Products has been a steady presence in the industry for 20 years, they certainly haven’t been standing still. A big part of Decade Products’ continuous success has been their ability to pay attention to the industry and always be aware of new opportunities.
Daring To Be Different
The plastic bin and pallet market is dominated by large powerhouses that provide mass quantities of standard size bins in one or two standard colors. For Decade Products, that wasn’t good enough. With their customers’ needs in mind, they set out to disrupt the monotonous industry by providing something missing from the market - customer options.
Decade Products realized that they could provide their customers with choices when it came to their bin and pallet needs, setting themselves apart as industry innovators. Nowhere is that more apparent than in their ability to customize solutions — whether it’s custom sizing to fit a material handling system, custom colors to match your brand, casters to improve workflow, doors for better access and ergonomics, lids, latches, drains, and more.
What Can We Do?
We can customize a bin in many ways, including the following:
- Size: Size is everything when it comes to efficiency in handling, storing, and moving goods, and options are important. So beyond our standard sizes, we’re happy to customize the height, length, and width of most any bin in order to fit your requirements.
- Color: We keep seven standard colors in stock, but we can color match to virtually any color you desire. So whether you want to color code your facility for organizational efficiency, have different color bins for easy identification of materials, or just want to have brand consistency throughout your warehouse, we can make it happen. Whatever your color needs are, we can help.
- Doors: Adding doors gives you easier, more ergonomic access to the contents of your bins. Get convenient access to bin contents in three ways. Cutout walls, removable walls, or hinged drop doors make it easy to add to, access, or empty your bins.
- Drains: We offer two drain styles (drainplug and bulkhead) that let you remove liquid safely without the hassle of siphoning, tipping, or pouring. Drainplug designs have exterior threading for attachment to a hose or pump system. Bulkhead designs are flush mount with internal threads.
- Labels, Card Holders & RFID Tags: Easily identify the content in bins with adhesive labels, cardholders (available in adhesive mount or welded mount), or RFID tags that work with automated inventory management systems to identify and track bin contents.
- Embossing: Permanently emboss your name, logo, text, or graphics on the side of your bin.
- Casters: Casters improve the efficiency, ergonomics, and workflow of bins. Choose from polyurethane-on-iron or stainless steel. Both types of casters are available in all-swivel for free movement, rigid casters for uni-directional movement, or a combination of both.
When Standard Is Just The Starting Point
At first, the bin customization was all done by hand. And although the department was successful and thriving, it was challenging work that also came with safety concerns due to the manual labor involved.
Recognizing yet another opportunity for improvement in their processes and employee safety, Decade Products decided to invest in a top-of-the-line robot in order to improve the efficiency of their customization department. Securing the new robot, Decade Products was able to measurably streamline the cutting and drilling necessary for custom jobs, allowing their talented workers to focus on more important aspects of the customization process. The investment also improved its safety measures — a fundamental element of the business.
Two Decade Of Excellence
“Our goal is to provide exactly the right bin for your application, without compromise,” emphasizes Dave. So when a standard product isn’t exactly right, we don’t ask you to accept good enough. We give you the flexibility to design custom solutions that are built specifically for your business. What can Decade Products create for you?