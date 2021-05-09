Digital business banking conveniences for busy professionals

SPONSORED CONTENT
Online services help streamline your workflow
It’s no secret that the rise of mobile connectivity, digital communication channels and the app economy is changing almost every aspect of modern life. The financial services sector is no different. The impact of technology has banks evaluating mobile and online banking in pursuit of innovative online business services to add convenience and flexibility to customers.
A strong relationship with your business banker can help you navigate the ever-evolving consumer landscape, and its digital needs. A good business banker will offer solutions that help you in the most economical way - perhaps eliminating trips to the bank, saving you time and money.
Here are a few digital conveniences that could streamline your business’ banking experience:
Positive Pay
This web-based tool in online banking is specially designed to help combat check fraud and forgery. With Positive Pay, you’ll get alerted when suspicious or unexpected activity occurs.
With Reverse Positive Pay, you will be able to review all incoming and paid checks for potential fraud. These features allow you to control your checking transactions by rejecting anything that's unauthorized or counterfeit.
Remote Deposit Capture
Using a desktop device that connects to your computer, you can easily scan receivables and submit checks electronically – all from the convenience of your office. By scanning an image of checks instead of moving physical documents around, you get faster deposits and fewer errors.
If you are looking for even more expediency, mRDC (mobile Remote Deposit Capture) is the mobile app version that allows you to remotely deposit checks anywhere without the need for a desktop scanner. When you login to the app, you can use your smartphone camera to take photos of checks and quickly deposit them in batches. From the home screen, you can easily view recent activity and deposit history.
Merchant Processing
Accept all customer payments – including credit, debit, eMV/chip cards, and mobile wallets, such as Apple Pay® – with an all-in-one payment processing system. Your banking partner can offer you a way to power payments and simplify operations to help you grow your business on-site, online and even on the go.
As we all start to reimagine workplace operations and look closer at what can be accomplished in a remote environment, be sure to lean on your business banker to help you take a proactive approach to finding sound financial solutions during transformative times.
