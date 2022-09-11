Five Key Design Drivers in a Post-COVID Workplace

How do we design a workplace, now that non-traditional office space, retention strategies, and remote work need to be taken into consideration? How we view workplaces and the needs of current and future staff has shifted. The perspective toward remote work has pivoted to a more accommodating mindset as employees have increased productivity and work-life balance has tilted toward the positive. With restrictions lifted, market forces have pushed for maintaining at least some form of hybrid schedule as a talent attraction and retention strategy.
Over the last two years, Fishbeck has partnered with a variety of organizations, from national corporations to local non-profits, to help reinvent and redesign workplaces to support new models of work. Through this experience, our firm has established that the role of the workplace within an organization, work policies, and typologies of space must be in alignment for a successful operation. Additionally, organizational scale and individualized needs play a significant role in design. Understanding these five drivers is an important first step for the post-COVID workplace.
1. Role of the Workplace: Supporting organizational goals remains the critical function of the workplace, however how this is achieved is evolving. Currently, workplaces act as centers of engagement and collaboration, reinforcing organizational culture and connections. In this role, conference rooms, gathering spaces, and amenities, such as enhanced breakrooms and game areas, are replacing space previously reserved for offices and workstations. Defining the role the workplace plays in your organization informs all other drivers.
2. Workplace Policies: The policy on remote work is one of the most diverse aspects of the post-COVID workplace. Some organizations choose not to implement a policy, while others simply cannot accommodate a remote work force. When policies are implemented, however, they fall on a wide spectrum. The policies can also create some challenges, especially when looking at projecting growth. Commonwealth Associates, for example, implemented a policy that allows staff to select their preferred remote work strategies, resulting in either assigning a dedicated workspace, a workspace shared with one other, or no physical workspace. While this gives employees ownership, the ability to plan for future space needs becomes difficult.
3. Organizational Scale: Simply put, larger organizations have a greater ability to reduce the space per person than smaller ones through implementation of shared workspaces and increasing remote staff. At SpartanNash, the overall square foot per staff member was able to be reduced significantly whereas Feeding America West Michigan, which is about an eighth of the size, required an increased amount of space. For highly structured organizations, the opportunities to share space may vary between departments as well.
4. Typologies of Space: As role, policy, and scale are considered, attention can focus on the types, sizes, and quantities each workplace needs to be successful. Workplaces need to be viewed as an ecosystem of various space types which, like those in nature, need to work in harmony with one another. When there is a heavy focus on remote work and shared space, there is also a reduction in the size of workstations, but this needs to be balanced with providing more spaces to perform focused, individual work. Creating the right collection of space can either enhance the workplace, driving employee engagement and performance, or become a hinderance.
5. Individualized Needs: In addition to considering space utilization, an organization must also consider its unique needs. Research and development, for example, requires specific performance and functionality of spaces. More broadly, human resources, legal, and finance departments carry issues of confidentiality that need to be addressed. In these cases, and many more, the impacts of COVID often are limited as the needs have not significantly changed. Talent attraction and retention was a driver for the redesign at SpartanNash, resulting in an expansion of the cafeteria, an introduction of a game area, and a new coffee shop. In turn, this impacts the space needs, creating an increase of approximately 15% overall.
These five drivers lay the foundation for designing a post-COVID workplace, but they represent a starting point that must be developed through the lens of the unique characteristics of each organization. To be most impactful, they need to be further enhanced with various strategies, such as technology integration, talent attraction and retention, and growth to create a cohesive, all-encompassing design solution.