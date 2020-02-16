Grand Rapids Chamber Presents 2020 Health Care Summit

The Grand Rapids Chamber is presenting the 2020 Health Care Summit on March 24 at Prince Conference Center
Worried about the cost of health care and its impact on your business? You are not alone.
The West Michigan business community has long cited health care and health care costs as one of the top issues they want their Chamber to address. In response, the Grand Rapids Chamber has been pleased to present the annual health care summit for more than ten years.
At the 2020 Health Care Summit, we will address the questions that are top-of-mind for the West Michigan business community: Why does health care cost so much? Are we getting our money’s worth? What are other businesses and health care leaders doing about it?
This event will bring together health care systems, providers, businesses and government to discuss innovative programs and ideas to meet our health-related challenges. Collaboration among these community partners is critical to finding the solutions our business community desires to positively impact costs, quality of care and outcomes.
At the March 24 event, we will explore case studies, industry trends, and new ideas to keep the workplace happy, healthy and productive, while also positively impacting the bottom line.
New this year, we are thrilled to offer breakout discussions on top-of-mind topics. Attendees have the opportunity to dive deeper and reflect with peers on the topic of their choice: human resources, small business decision-making on insurance, health care policy or mental health.
2020 Health Care Summit Speaker Lineup:
Keynote: The Future of Health Care and Payment Reform
- Stephen Carrier, Senior Vice President, Network and Provider Partnerships, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
Panel Discussion: Health Care Costs & Quality
- Dr. Matt Biersack, Mercy Health Saint Mary's
- Gwen Sandefur, MHSA, Chief Care Transformation Officer, Spectrum Health, and President, Spectrum Health Hospital Group
- Dr. Mark Traill, Diagnostic Radiology, Metro Health - University of Michigan Health
Update: Pine Rest Psychiatric Urgent Care Center
- Megan Zambiasi, MA, MBA, Director of Clinical Practice, Hospital Based Services, Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services & Director, Pine Rest Psychiatric Urgent Care Center
Health Care Cost Study
- Jason Reep, Executive Director, The Employers' Association
Business Case Study: C2 Health Nurse Navigator
- Dr. Michael Jakuboswki, Chief Medical Officer, Mary Free Bed
Attending the Health Care Summit
A healthier community doesn’t just lower health care costs. It also impacts the bottom line indirectly, with increased productivity, reduced sick time and absenteeism, and increased lifespan and happiness.
Join the Grand Rapids Chamber to delve into these topics and more at the 2020 Health Care Summit, sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. Tickets are available now. Register or purchase a table for your team or clients at grandrapids.org/healthcare.