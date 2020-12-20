Grand Rapids Chamber presents the 133rd Annual Meeting

SPONSORED CONTENT
Join us for the Chamber’s largest event of the year, the 133rd Annual Meeting! Together, we will celebrate the resiliency of our community as we look ahead to 2021. We have learned a lot about ourselves, our teams, and our businesses over the past year. These individual stories come together to create a strong and resilient community.
We are thrilled to welcome keynote speaker Josh Linkner for this live-streamed event. Josh Linkner – who started his career as a jazz guitarist – personifies creativity, entrepreneurship, and disruptive innovation. He has been the founder and CEO of five tech companies, which sold for a combined value of over $200 million. He has twice been named the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year and is a President Barack Obama Champion of Change award recipient.
Josh is also the author of four books, two New York Times Bestsellers: Disciplined Dreaming: A Proven System to Drive Breakthrough Creativity, and The Road to Reinvention: How to Drive Disruption and Accelerate Transformation, as well as his latest book, Hacking Innovation. He is also the Founding Partner of Detroit Venture Partners, investing in and mentoring over 100 startups.
Josh’s presentation will be extremely engaging and hint at why Opportunity Awaits in West Michigan. It is about telling the story of the hardworking individuals, organizations, and businesses that make West Michigan the best place to live - whether in the new normal, or otherwise. There is nothing wrong with being proud of our community and our resilience in the face of hardship. Our region has the fastest growing economy in the United States and is home to over 130 international companies, opportunity awaits for those seeking it.
