Grand Rapids Connect Welcomes New Grand Rapidians to the Community:

If a new coworker asked you what experiences are the epitome of Grand Rapids, what’s the first thing you’d recommend?
To some, it’s touring the classic landmarks of the city: the Blue Bridge, Rosa Parks Circle, and La Grand Vitesse. To others, it’s hitting the craft beer scene that gives Grand Rapids its famous nickname, Beer City USA, or wandering through the social districts downtown during ArtPrize.
No matter where you start, getting familiar with the city is only half the battle. Getting acquainted to a new area is much more than touring the neighborhoods and landmarks, but also building the genuine connections that help someone call a place home.
The Grand Rapids Chamber is excited to launch a new program, Grand Rapids Connect, to help new or returning professionals build relationships while getting a high-speed introduction to the area. With a variety of VIP experiences and opportunities to help build genuine connections, this 2-day retreat is guaranteed to help your newest team members fall in love with Grand Rapids.
A Look Inside the Retreat
Grand Rapids Connect is a 2-day, overnight retreat that exposes new Grand Rapidians to the culture and community of the city. Not only that, but the program was strategically designed to be as interactive as possible and foster new relationships for those who might not know many faces in the area.
The first Grand Rapids Connect kicks off October 6-7 and includes some of the following highlights.
Start Things off With a Laugh
Get to know Grand Rapids with some tongue in cheek humor about the city at The Comedy Project. This custom, interactive show was written specifically for our Grand Rapids Connect audience to introduce them to the cliché West Michigan jokes they’ll find themselves making for years to come.
Dive in Over Drinks
We already mentioned it once, but we mean it. Grand Rapids is big on beer. Participants will connect over drinks and discover some of the hottest spots across downtown.
All About the Arts
Enjoy the variety of entertainment offered in Grand Rapids by exploring Studio Park‘s cinema, Listening Room, shopping, and more. Home to the Arts Marketplace, this lively indoor and outdoor venue includes a retail space dedicated to sharing the work of women & minority owned makers from the area.
Dash Across Downtown
Find the best eats while learning to navigate the city. We’ll be taking the DASH (Downtown Area Shuttle) and visiting the Downtown Market, a market hall that’s home to a collection of butchers, bakers, and a wide variety of specialty foods that you can’t miss.
…And That’s Just the Beginning.
There’s much more to Grand Rapids Connect, but we’re not going to give it away just yet. Just know you’ll be in good hands and sleeping cozy at the Hyatt Place Downtown, one of Grand Rapids newest hotels. With guaranteed laughter and new connections, even the newest of Grand
Rapidians will feel right at home.
Learn more about Grand Rapids Connect at www.grandrapids.org/gr-connect.