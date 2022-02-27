Health Care & Human Resources Summit: Taking on New Ground in 2022

The 2022 Health Care and Human Resources Summit will dissect the state of our health care system through a business lens and expand on previous topics to include the latest information on hiring, health care, wages, benefits, and more.
As employers struggle to navigate the never-ending talent crisis, the Grand Rapids Chamber is committed to keeping our members updated and engaged with the latest information and experts to help business leaders navigate staffing, capacity, benefit and health issues in this ever-changing environment.
It’s the Chamber’s mission to offer solutions and answers to some of the most pressing questions our members are facing, whether you’re in the health care industry or not. If you hire people and/or pay for health care, this event is for you and your business.
Previously titled “Health Care Summit”, the event has been renamed in 2022 to “Health Care and Human Resources Summit” to reflect the expansion of topics covered.
The topics for the 2022 summit were driven by our business community and selected by the Grand Rapids Chamber’s Health Care and Human Resources Committee.
Preview the Topics
- The event will kick off with a “data download” — a presentation on where wages and benefits stand in West Michigan businesses.
- This will be followed by a discussion on workplace benefits (health care and otherwise), how they have changed in this environment as a tool for talent retention and attraction, and where they might be headed.
- Continuing the topic of talent, we’re going to be talking about talent and the vital role that New Americans play in our workforce, particularly in the health care industry.
- We’ll be discussing recent innovations that entrepreneurs have made during the uncertainty of the pandemic and how these might come into play for other business leaders.
- Mental health and workplace well-being. The talent shortage and the pandemic have brought to light more discussions on how we can best care for our employees. Experts will discuss how employers can mitigate these issues and boost morale, and best care for our employees – our greatest asset.
- Information will also be presented on where we stand with the pandemic, the next steps for public health and how social determinants can impact your workforce.
Summit Speaker Lineup
The Health Care & Human Resources Summit will feature a lineup of industry leaders. Panel discussions and keynote presentations will focus on actionable ideas for business growth as we position West Michigan for continued success. The Summit agenda includes insights from:
- Nate Baar | Founder and CEO, HealthBar
- Norman Beauchamp | Executive Vice President for Health Sciences, Michigan State University
- Mark Eastburg | President and CEO,
Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services
- Wendy Falb | Executive Director,
Literacy Center of West Michigan
- Jenny Goins | President and CEO,
Kentuckiana Health Collaborative
- Maggie McPhee | Director of Information Services, The Employers’ Association
- Joyce Chan Russell | Senior Vice President of Government Markets, Priority Health
- Kevin Vos | Senior Director of Hospitality Support Services, Spectrum Health
More to be announced!
Attending the 2022 Health Care & Human Resources Summit
Join us Tuesday, March 22 from 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. to explore the latest trends, make connections and walk away with insights for your organization. Register today at grandrapids.org.