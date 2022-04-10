Hidden Costs

Here’s a sobering thought: Every underground piping system - in every building and all of the connections there in-between - installed before and during the 20th century, is rapidly approaching the end of its useful lifespan.
At Waste Recovery Systems (WRS), we have seen every type of failure, and have provided rapid, effective, and lasting solutions.
The company is especially experienced in food service restorations and current good manufacturing practice (cGMP); sanitary, people safety, and food safety sensitive businesses. In addition to food production and medical facilities, we have completed a variety of underground infrastructure projects from municipal to heavy industrial clients.
One of our recent projects was under the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing. WRS restored all the 6” to 18” underground clay and cast-iron piping. This combination (storm/process/sanitary) sewer had been in continuous service since January 1, 1879! http://capitol.michigan.gov/We worked around the clock on evenings, weekends, and holidays. It was a diligent attempt to not interrupt the business of government. There is no real basement in the capitol, just a hard clay crawl space - and we mean ‘hands and knees! That job tried to break the indomitable WRS spirit. We were not the first company to attempt to restore that sewer system; however, we are proud to say, we were the last.
More examples of satisfied customers are the many bakeries, food processing and dairy facilities, from Long Island, and Lancaster, to Omaha, from Grand Rapids to Memphis we have saved millions of dollars in avoiding invasive repairs and lost production costs. WRS leveraged proven methods to isolate the restoration work from client’s sensitive processes and prevent contamination using hygienic zoning or segregation and isolation enclosures constructed of metal studs and track covered in double wall fire-retardant filament reinforced plastic sheeting with HEPA filtered negative air movers.
Additionally, WRS has saved clients time and money by using soft dig technology and cured in place pipe lining (CIPP), instead of invasive saw cutting, dangerous excavation, confined space trenching and system replacement. Not only is it so much more cost effective for the initial repair but avoiding the production loss is even more rewarding.
WRS also invests in the best robotic cameras and tooling (hand-made in the US and Germany) and the best home-grown drone operators to go with them. We videotape the exact condition, interpret and report our findings, and suggest solutions. You’ve heard the saying that “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure”. Well, if you know the condition of your underground systems in time to use the preventative method as opposed to the invasive destructive method, you’ll know that it was money well spent.
About Waste Recovery Systems
When was the last time you flushed the toilet without a second thought? Or taken a shower and considered where that soapy water goes? It’s not something that anybody likes to dwell on. It’s dark, nasty, underground and thank heaven, it’s out of sight.
But, if any one of those systems stop working, it becomes your most urgent problem - with the potential of creating lasting damage to your home, facilities, and operations!
At Waste Recovery Systems, www.industrialwasterecovery.com our attention is focused entirely on that one problem until it is solved!
While fixing underground pipe systems is rarely inexpensive, WRS believes there are better ways to attack the problem then waiting until it happens. WRS is a woman- and family-owned business, with a work ethic fueled by shared goals and generations of experience. A large part of our success comes from a culture of caring for each other: both our customers and our employees.
To care for our employees, WRS invests in training both on the technical and the safety side to create a nurturing and safe work environment. We belong to several safety organizations such as Avetta, ISN, Contractor Compliance, and Golden Shovel. The company prides itself in state-of-the-art equipment cared for by accredited mechanical technicians. Additionally, the company has developed an expertise in the Pipeline Assessment and Certification Program (PACP), and our Certified operators perform CCTV inspections under the NASSCO guidelines (https://www.nassco.org/).
To care for our customers, WRS provides around-the-clock service - dispatching manpower & equipment 24 hours per day, 7-days per week. Servicing underground pipes can be a truly hidden cost (pun intended!) but it can also be disruptive; therefore, WRS’s front office is sensitive to these businesses needs and is an integral part to coordinating with our field management and technicians, our customers, and the schedules set in Microsoft Project. Additionally, WRS uses AutoCAD to design alternative or updated systems in drawings that can be shared and used for generations.
So next time your second thought system becomes your first and only thought, contact Waste Recovery Systems!