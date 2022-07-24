How to save on your business’ energy bills this summer

Michigan summer has arrived, and so have opportunities to save on your business’ energy bill. So, let’s talk about them! I’m Charles, your friendly hometown energy expert - and I’m here to talk about energy as a strategic resource.
For starters, let’s talk about energy management and what it can do for your business. The energy your business relies on every day is not just a business expense but a strategic resource that can and should be managed. For example, Michigan businesses waste up to 30% of the energy they buy. That’s like buying 30% more parts than you need and never using them. That’s not good for your bottom line.
The good news is Consumers Energy has programs that help you manage energy in three ways:
- By reducing energy use, you only pay for the energy your business needs.
- By shifting your energy use during high-demand times, to avoid using more costly sources of energy.
- By using more sustainable sources of energy, your business can advance its sustainability goals.
So, if you’re ready for a crash course on energy management, here are three ways you can start today!
How to Use Less Energy and Save
There are multiple ways you can use less energy and save on costs while keeping your business running smoothly.
Daily operation changes include replacing lights with energy-efficient LED bulbs and installing smart thermostats. Long-term changes to your facility include replacing HVAC systems or installing network lighting controls.
Plus, Consumers Energy offers over 500 rebates on energy-efficient products and services that can help offset your investment costs. These rebates apply to energy-efficient lighting, HVAC equipment, building automation controls and much more that can help you save money on your monthly energy bill.
How to Shift Energy Use (and Get Paid!)
Did you know that it pays to shift your energy use during high-demand times?
When everyone’s using energy at the same time, demand goes up, and so does stress on the energy system. But by strategically shifting your energy use to times of the day when demand for energy is lower, you’ll reduce the need for energy companies to provide power using more expensive, less efficient energy sources. This strategic shift helps ease the energy burden on your business’ bottom line and your community.
Consumers Energy offers programs for both small and large businesses that pay your business to shift its energy use during times of peak demand. That’s money you can invest directly back into your business and support your local communities.
Now that’s spreading good energy!
How to Create a SustainableEnergy Strategy
Last, but certainly not least, Consumers Energy can help your business transition to sustainable energy sources with turnkey renewable energy programs, free assessments on fleet electrification and rebates on EV chargers to support your employee and customer sustainability efforts.
These energy efficient resources will help increase your business’ bottom line, while meeting your sustainability goals.
It’s a win for your business, a win for your customers and a win for our state. A triple win!
Let’s Become a Force of Change
Together, we can become a positive Force of Change for Michigan.
No matter if your business adopts one, two or all three of these energy management solutions, your contributions add up to make a big difference for our state—and your bottom line.
Running a business is hard. But managing your energy doesn’t have to be. Consumers Energy has Energy Advisors who are ready to help you find the best ways to save and manage energy and Trade Allies to help you get the job done.
Whether you’re a small business owner or a large business leader, our friends at Consumers Energy are ready to help you Save Energy, Save Money and Become a Force of Change!
Learn more about how to manage your business’ energy at ConsumersEnergy.com/charlesatwork.