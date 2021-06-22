Introducing the 11th Annual Michigan Contractor of the Year (MCOY) Nominees

SPONSORED CONTENT
On August 26, 2021, the American Subcontractors Association of Michigan (ASAM) will celebrate the 11th Annual MCOY Award event at the home of the Whitecaps, Lake Michigan Credit Union Ballpark. MCOY recognizes Michigan’s general contractors and construction managers with a track record of best practices, professionalism, and collaboration within the trade contracting community.
|
Meet the Band
Mid-Life Crisis is a popular, award-winning Grand Rapids band has that been rocking West Michigan since 2001. This versatile group of six friends and experienced musicians draws musical inspiration from every decade and knows how to get a crowd to their feet with their fun, high-energy performances. MLC loves mixing up their style. Their shows feature a variety of songs from their original albums and the classics that everyone loves. Come out and enjoy the fun!
This year’s MCOY theme is Back at It—Together, and ASAM is looking forward to a relaxed and fun evening out at the ballpark to celebrate not only this year’s winning team and all of the nominees, but also the momentum gained by being able to gather again in person as a united industry. You won’t want to miss it.
ASAM is pleased to announce the 2021-2022 MCOY Nominees:
- The Christman Company
- Dan Vos Construction Company
- EV Construction
- First Companies
- Owen-Ames-Kimball Co.
- Pioneer Construction
- Rockford Construction
ASAM members will vote to determine which of these nominees will take home the coveted award. Nominees will be scored on the following criteria: bid ethics & practices, safety, jobsite supervision, communication, schedule coordination, project relations, administrative procedures, payment terms, and quality workmanship.
At the outset, the ASAM founders were clear about their vision for MCOY: a positive and influential award celebrating the general contractor or construction manager exhibiting best-of-the-best behaviors as determined by trade contractors. The founders’ One Night, One Award vision hit the nail on the head; rather than presenting trophies in a variety of categories, MCOY is the signature industry event, honoring only one contractor as the Michigan Contractor of the Year.
Every year, the winner, honorable mentions, and nominees all have the opportunity to meet with ASAM leadership to review their MCOY results, including raw data and voter comments (which remain anonymous). The fact that many of these companies are embedding this feedback into their operational guidelines—and using the MCOY Award as a business goal—speaks for itself. The end result is a community of top-notch contractors and trade contractors working as a team to improve year after year. ASAM is proud to have such strong construction professionals to work with and wishes this year’s top nominees all the best of luck.
For more information about ASAM and MCOY, please visit ASAMichigan.net