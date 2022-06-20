Introducing the 12th annual Michigan Contractor of the Year (MCOY) Nominees

On August 31, 2022, the American Subcontractors Association of Michigan (ASAM) will celebrate the 12th Annual MCOY Award Celebration at the home of the Whitecaps, Lake Michigan Credit Union Ballpark. MCOY recognizes Michigan’s general contractors and construction managers with a track record of best practices, professionalism, and collaboration within the trade contracting community.
ASAM IS PLEASED TO ANNOUNCE THIS YEAR’S MCOY AWARD NOMINEES:
• The Christman Company
• Dan Vos Construction Company
• EV Construction
• First Companies
• Owen-Ames-Kimball Co.
• Pioneer Construction
• Rockford Construction
• Wolverine Building Group
ASAM members will vote to determine which of these nominees will take home the coveted award. Nominees will be scored on the following criteria: bid ethics & practices, safety, jobsite supervision, communication, schedule coordination, project relations, administrative procedures, payment terms, and quality workmanship.
For more information about ASAM and MCOY, please visit ASAMichigan.net