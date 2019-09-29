Introducing the 2019 AIA Grand Rapids Honor Awards Program

Message from The AIA Grand Rapids President
AIA Grand Rapids, a local component of the American Institute of Architects, advocates for the value of architecture and gives architects the resources they need to do their best work through educational opportunities, government advocacy, community redevelopment, and public outreach to support the architecture profession. Our local chapter of the AIA believes in driving positive change in the West Michigan community through the power of design.
It is an honor to congratulate all of our member architects and firms for their extraordinary work in West Michigan, and all of this year's award winners for their hard work and contributions to the profession. As the 2019 President of The American Institute of Architects Grand Rapids Chapter, I am proud to work among those who continue to transform Grand Rapids, West Michigan, and beyond.
The AIAGR Board of Directors would like to thank and acknowledge our sponsors and members that continue to support and partner with AIA Grand Rapids. Through this partnership we are able to continue to serve as the voice of the architectural profession and a resource for our members and the public locally.
As we look forward to 2020, we anticipate many opportunities for you to get involved, and join us in continuing to make AIA Grand Rapids a place for community inspiration, and a hub for expanding our boundaries in the architectural profession. We are proud of our primary areas of focus including: educating the public to the value of architecture through keynote lectures; reclaim and maintain West Michigan's leadership in sustainability through the work of the AIAGR Committee on the Environment (COTE); monthly educational offerings; scholarship opportunities and ARE Study Programs for our emerging professionals; robust annual awards program; and continued collaboration and support of other design and building organizations such as the ACE Mentor Program of West Michigan, KCAD AIAS, and the Michigan Architectural Foundation.
We would also like to thank the clients that give us the opportunity to practice our craft and our construction partners for helping to bring our visions to reality.
We as architects have the responsibility to leave a lasting impact on our community, develop dynamic solutions, and create spaces that inspire our peers and neighbors to live, work, play, and gather while maximizing the investments of our clients. One of the simplest things that I appreciate about our profession is seeing people experience the built environment that was designed by an architect.
Join us as we celebrate the AIA Grand Rapids architects and their firms at our annual Honor Awards Celebration. With our mission of supporting and advancing our profession, this event serves to bring together all who are part of the West Michigan architecture and construction community. Together we will celebrate their accomplishments and positive changes over the past year.
We hope you will join us as we honor these achievements at the 2019 AIA Grand Rapids Honor Awards Celebration on Thursday, October 17 at the Golden Age at Creston Brewery, 1504 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505. Through its annual Honor Awards Program, the AIA Grand Rapids Chapter continues to recognize excellence in architecture throughout the region. The program promotes the value of good design and encourages our members to pursue excellence through their work and service to the community. For more information and to purchase Tickets to the Celebration, visit aiagr.org.
Andrew Eckert, AIA, ALA, NCARB, LEED AP
2019 AIA Grand Rapids President