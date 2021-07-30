fbpx
Published in Sponsored content
Finalists form left to right: Zaneta Adams, Jill Batka, Beth Beaman, Brent Raeth, Michael Hyacinthe Finalists form left to right: Zaneta Adams, Jill Batka, Beth Beaman, Brent Raeth, Michael Hyacinthe

Lakeshore Innovator of the Year Award

BY GVSU Muskegon Innovation Hub Friday, July 30, 2021 12:14pm
Read 24 times
Tagged under
SUBSCRIBE TO MIBIZ TODAY FOR WEST MICHIGAN’S FINEST BUSINESS NEWS REPORTING >

RELATED ARTICLES

back to top