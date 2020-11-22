SPONSORED CONTENT
When things seem uncertain, there’s no substitute for a great plan.
After a decade of recovery following the Great Recession, Michigan’s economy is imperiled by COVID-19-related business closures and layoffs. How our state responds will define us for a generation.
MICHIGAN'S ROAD TO TOP TEN
We're better. But still not best.
It’s time to use the strategies that have turned Michigan around to build on what’s been achieved and accelerate our pace of progress. We must invest in our communities and the people who call this state home. Download the full plan here.
Fortunately, Michiganders are resilient. Tough. Innovative.
And we’ve already got a great plan.
Michigan’s Road to Top Ten plan, developed by Business Leaders for Michigan, has been designed to build on our state’s reputation as a great place to live, work and raise a family. It’s a plan aimed at making Michigan a Top Ten state for jobs, income, and economic growth—and it’s grounded in facts, data, and research.
The tenets of that plan are simple. To make a meaningful impact on the state’s ability to grow and attract good jobs and improve the quality of life for Michigan’s residents, we must focus on strategies and actions that help us compete for high-quality jobs, maintain our long-term fiscal stability, invest in our people, strengthen our communities, and leverage Michigan’s many strengths.
The fact is Michigan has made great strides in the past decade - even though we are not yet fully capitalizing on the many things that make our state stand out. With an amazing higher education system, well-developed high-tech manufacturing capability, and robust tourism and agriculture industries, Michigan has the kind of natural advantages that would be the envy of most. Properly marshalled, we undoubtedly have the talent, the resources and the will to emerge as a world-class destination for building a career and raising a family.
That’s an exciting future and one that Michigan can certainly have if we all work together.
Read the plan at businessleadersformichigan.com, get involved, and join us on the road to making Michigan a Top Ten state.