Planning a Construction Project During the Pandemic?: What to expect and how to navigate the challenges

Your business needs to move, but the availability of existing buildings is dismal, and you can’t find the right fit to meet your immediate and future needs. So, you decide to build. Now you’re faced with rising construction costs, labor shortages, supply chain issues, and long lead times that wreak havoc with your timeline and budget. How do you navigate this very real and intimidating situation?
First, the good news…money is still available at a low rate and real estate continues to be a good investment. Waiting is not likely to yield better pricing or interest rates. The best thing you can do is find the right partner to manage your construction project – one with a proven track record for creative problem solving and exceptional skills in a Design/Build approach. If you’re open to fresh ideas and flexible in how to achieve your goals, it is possible to construct your dream facility in a cost-effective and timely manner.
Pre-Construction – Plan, Plan, and Procure!
Using the Design/Build construction method, it’s important to bring your team together early to discuss the project, with each person bringing their unique expertise. These initial planning meetings should include your architect, construction manager, designer, and key subcontractors. Leveraging the collective brainpower of the team, you’ll work through constructability, materials availability, potential issues with the job site, labor shortages, etc. Often if the desired material isn’t available, the group will identify alternatives to achieve your goals. This is also when long lead items are identified and ordered well before you think they are needed in the construction process.
By hiring the right construction management partner, you can rest assured that market trends and supply chain hurdles are being monitored. They’ll know where and when to procure materials and be ready with potential workarounds should they be needed. A skilled construction management company will also know the best subcontractors available for your job – always staying one step ahead of the work schedule.
“In order to meet our clients’ timelines, we’ve had to get creative. For one fast-tracked project, we were able to procure certified used and refurbished equipment when new didn’t fit the project timeline. This not only met their delivery schedule but saved money as well. We’ve also used prefabricated products to meet tight timelines. Construction today is a bit of a puzzle, but it’s very rewarding when we find good solutions that keep projects on track.” Craig Schroeder, First Companies Director of Construction.
Other suggestions to ensure a smooth construction project include:
- Selecting your design and construction team early and get them talking!
- Getting a procurement plan in place quickly with schedules and workarounds, as needed
- Looking at a variety of unconventional structural and MEP systems that could meet your needs
- Identifying critical path items up front
- Having your financing in order quickly so you can place orders for long lead items as many manufacturers require deposits to secure product slots
- Being flexible and open to alternatives should your first choice be unavailable
- Being willing to adjust the design and/or materials
“When Greenland Advanced Oral Care hired us to build their new office, the timeline was very aggressive. Aware of the supply chain issues, Dr. Greenland trusted us to find the best materials and suppliers to meet his schedule. His flexibility and willingness to consider various materials to achieve his vision enabled us to complete all work on time. This is one example that shows it’s still possible to build quality facilities in a timely manner when clients keep an open mind and rely on their construction partner to make it work!” Craig Baker, President of First Companies.
Lastly, finding a partner with real estate and construction services under one roof offers many advantages in today’s market. Companies with experts in both disciplines can collaborate and present a wider range of facility options to meet the needs of businesses, such as:
- Re-assessing your current space and looking at how a renovation might gain the space and efficiency needed
- Knowing what buildings might be coming on the market
- Finding available land in your desired location
- Helping you find and assess the best funding options
- Looking at investment opportunities whereby you might build more than what you need and lease the remaining space
Today’s market has thrown us a few curve balls, but there are still ways to achieve your ideal workplace without breaking the bank or experiencing unacceptable delays.