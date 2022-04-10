Recruiting and Retaining Employees

Organizational excellence is more than a phrase – it is a culture that attracts AND retains an exceptional workforce. All employers are seeking ways to recruit qualified employees and reduce unwanted turnover during today’s tight labor market yet there is no “quick fix” approach to this long-term issue. Increasing starting pay or providing “sign-on bonuses” may attract people BUT it can encourage an exodus of existing employees unless appropriate adjustments are provided to those already working in an organization. Employees may not stay unless they are provided opportunities for growth, are supported by qualified leaders, understand their value to the company, and their performance expectations (and rewards) are clearly communicated – all critical aspects of successful “onboarding.” Developing a culture of excellence that welcomes all individuals and is respectful of their differences while providing opportunities to all regardless of their current abilities – is the long-term solution to attracting and retaining talent. Ways to create such an environment include the following:
DEVELOP AND COMMUNICATE AN ORGANIZATIONAL VISION. An organization cannot determine if it is “on target” – and employees cannot know their expectations (or potential) – without knowing where it hopes to be in the future. While some companies can be successful “in spite of themselves,” attracting and retaining an exceptional workforce needs a more intentional and focused vision that provides employees with confidence in Leadership’s ability to identify the future and work relentlessly to make that vision become reality.
MEASURE EXISTING EMPLOYEE ENGAGEMENT AND CULTURE THROUGH THE USE OF VALIDATED SURVEYS. An employer can assume that employees are fully engaged in their work or that the workplace culture is inclusive but will never be sure unless employees are asked and their opinions are recognized. While many things can attract employees (pay, benefits, promises of opportunity), the only things that can keep employees are a feeling of engagement, belonging and value.
EQUIP LEADERS WITH THE TOOLS AND RESOURCES TO UNDERSTAND AND MOTIVATE PEOPLE. Employees leave their leadership more often than they leave their company. We usually promote the “best workers” expecting them to “clone themselves” without providing the tools needed to lead. Great workers may not become great leaders UNLESS they are provided with the resources that will allow them to transfer their knowledge to others and accomplish things through others rather than by themselves.
INCLUDE EMPLOYEES WITHIN THE DECISION-MAKING PROCESS THROUGH THEIR INVOLVEMENT IN EFFECTIVE WORKPLACE TEAMS. Engaged and involved employees know they can make a difference when they understand expectations, are made aware of challenges, and are included in the decision-making process. Building effective workplace teams is more than putting people together in a room to let them come up with a solution – it is about building teams having the right personalities, knowledge, and experience to work together led by an effective leader seeking team success rather than individual credit. Personality profiles and team building practices can help to put effective teams together and enhance their ability to contribute.
DEVELOP AN EFFECTIVE COMPENSATION PHILOSOPHY and IMPLEMENT COMPENSATION ADMINISTRATION PRACTICES THAT PROMOTE INTERNAL EQUITY. Employees need to know what is expected from them and how their pay is linked to their performance. While organizations may not need to pay the most or provide the best benefits, they MUST understand the competitive market, establish internally equitable total compensation structures, and communicate how pay relates to performance (and what employees must do to “get ahead” AS WELL AS addressing those that hold others back through inferior performance).
The best way to attract and retain talent is to create an environment of excellence where people WANT to work, WANT their friends working with them and willingly tell others about where they work. Such environments are not destinations but rather never-ending stories that demand our constant attention – and a diligent focus on transparency, communication, and integrity. Organizations of excellence establish understandable POLICIES and PRACTICES that can be easily communicated to (and understood by) employees, seek to create two-way communications that welcome and encourage the inclusion of different ideas, experiences, and values in the workplace, and that provide feedback about performance and progress on attaining established goals.
The Employers’ Association is a not-for-profit association incorporated in 1939 to provide practical Human Resource Solutions to the local business community. We help hundreds of companies maximize employee productivity and minimize employer liability while seeking operational excellence through practical human resources and management advice, training, benchmark information, networking, and organization development services. Visit us at www.teagr.org or give us a call at 616.698.1167 to learn more about attracting and retaining talent.