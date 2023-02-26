Recruitment Challenges: Change Your Strategy In 2023 

The pandemic’s grip on our world has finally loosened, but not without leaving permanent changes to our work lives and expectations. From this, a new challenge for businesses was born: The war for talent. Now in 2023, businesses must fight for the most qualified candidates and are often left searching for months on end—especially for finance-related positions. See how our Recruitment Services can give your business a competitive talent market advantage in 2023.
Employee Motivations
In the past, competitive compensation was enough to attract top talent. However, with remote work becoming significantly more prevalent, work-life balance is top of mind for job seekers.
Employees now expect a personalized experience that meets their needs at every stage of their careers. This begins with the hiring and onboarding processes and extends across all touchpoints. Businesses need a way to become extremely involved with the candidates they’re pursuing and engage with them on a high frequency basis.
Current Hiring Processes Won’t Cut It
People are rejecting jobs based on the quality of the recruitment process. It is extremely important to invest time into your recruitment efforts—and the basic hands-free recruitment strategies are no longer going to be effective. The three triggers for candidate role rejection are:
- Lack of or delayed communication
- Little transparency in selection criteria
- Time taken for interviews
The customized approach our talent acquisition specialists take ensures that no job seekers slip away. Because of our active communication and hands-on process, we follow through on our placements. Thoughtful and personalized recruitment processes can be a differentiator in attracting and retaining talent, so businesses need to be more strategic when it comes to hiring in order to reduce turnover and dissatisfaction. When it comes to executive level finance related roles, if an employer is intentional with their recruiting efforts, they are more likely to acquire qualified talent that aligns with company values.
Skill Market Match
Our recruitment services are built around the expectation of quality candidates and personalized service. The level of time and effort that goes into each candidate looking for work in the finance-function breeds an environment for successful placement. We make sure the candidate’s skill sets, education and previous experience align with requirements prior to the first interview.
We are not a “one size fits all” talent agency. Our in-house talent acquisition specialists work one-on-one with both your business and our candidates to ensure an optimal match. By utilizing talent Skill Markets, we have the ability to offer you individuals who are actively searching and ready to support your finance function.
As shown below, our specialized Skill Market portfolios are representations of candidate skill sets, technical expertise, education, qualifications, previous experiences and more. As an employer, it’s key to have access to a specialized talent pool, targeted searches, and well-vetted results. We do the legwork, so you don’t have to.
- Candidate A is currently a Controller and is open to a new opportunity.
- Master’s in business administration- management focus with Accounting and Human Resources -2007.
- Experience within Microsoft Suite, QuickBooks, Sage Intacct, Fund EZ, Opera, DSTAT, and Great Plains.
- Strong excel user: V-lookups and Pivot Tables.
- Presents quarterly to the Shareholders.
- Experience working with CPA firm quarterly and yearly
Our Services, Built For Your Success
With the struggle for securing talent ever rising, it’s time to pursue a recruitment strategy that gives your business the competitive edge. Our recruitment solutions team of experts can help your business succeed in quickly finding the most qualified candidates in the finance field. Let us help you win the War for Talent by finding new members of your team to help accomplish your business goals.