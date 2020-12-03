Rockford Property Management: Serving with Soul

At Rockford Property Management, we understand the importance of meeting and expectations – every single time. With an approach powered by hospitality-driven culture and a team that constantly seeks to deliver high-quality customer service, our goal is simple: provide peak service at every level through all aspects of our relationships with clients, tenants and residents to ensure assets are utilized to their fullest potential. Our focus on hospitality means that every aspect of our work – from initial contact to lease signing, move-in and ongoing relationships – is centered on delivering premium experiences.
To consistently accomplish this goal, we leverage a team with diverse skill sets and knowledge. We are innovative, we are forward-thinking and we understand that no two properties require the same management approach to achieve success. This is exactly why we work closely with every one of our partners to develop customized, tailor-made plans that are specific to a property’s location, tenant mix and neighborhood. And, because we also operate as constructors and real estate developers, we know the entire life cycle of a building, allowing us to deliver an unparalleled experience for our clients as we maximize sales, implement sustainable measures and deliver places with soul.
With this approach, we manage holistically, providing a diverse array of services, including everything from general property management to maintenance services, procurement, building automation, asset management and beyond. Our work spans multiple industries and more than 3 million sq. ft. of managed space, including residential, commercial, retail and medical. Additionally, our combined portfolio represents $365 million in assets managed. Thanks to our wide-ranging capabilities, we stand ready to deliver high-quality services for any owner at any property, just as we’ve proven throughout the past year with some of our most recent work.
McKay Tower
In 2020, we proudly assumed property management services at the historic McKay Tower in downtown Grand Rapids. Situated in the heart of the city, McKay Tower has undergone several transformations since it was initially constructed late in the 19th century. But through the years, the 16-story building has maintained a unique energy and enthusiasm, something we are honored to support by providing our management services to more than 100,000 sq. ft. of combined commercial, retail and residential space as we support our Tribal partners Gun Lake Investments and Waséyabek Development Company.
Grand Rapids Innovation Park
Just as property management continues to evolve, so too does the healthcare ecosystem. At the Grand Rapids Innovation Park, which currently features the Michigan State University Grand Rapids Research Center, we will provide property management services for the new Doug Meijer Medical Innovation Building when it opens in 2021. The building will host a slew of groundbreaking medical tenants, including Michigan State University, Spectrum Health, BAMF Health and more. We’re also proud to be the property management provider for Perrigo’s new North American corporate headquarters, which will also be located within the Innovation Park.
At the Heart of it All: People
As we continue to seek new opportunities to render property management services driven by hospitality-driven culture for the Grand Rapids market and beyond, we remain focused on the heart of what makes our work so meaningful: people. From our team members in accounting, leasing, maintenance, marketing and property management to the small business owners, healthcare workers and residents we serve, we recognize that curating and nurturing community is the most important part of our efforts. Serving with soul is what we do best – and we look forward to seeing where it takes us next.