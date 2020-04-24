COVID-19 BUSINESS RESOURCES (SPONSORED)
Wholesale Pricing & Free Shipping
Contains 70% Alcohol - In Stock Now
Real Time Hand Sanitizer + Skin Conditioner Business Survival Kits provide business and organizations with great prices on hand sanitizer from a reliable source.
There are two major concerns for business owners as they look to open their doors again. These include keeping employees safe and giving customers confidence in the additional safety measures being taken to promote a germ-free environment. An increasing number of major retail stores have instituted the mandatory use of hand sanitizer after every customer interaction (including the handling of cash, credit cards, or items touched by customers). This is likely to be the new best business practice standard as our country looks to reopen in the era of the COVID-19 crisis, but there are Six Questions You Need to Ask Before You Choose a Hand Sanitizer for Your Company.
#1) Are you increasing your liability?
Hand Sanitizer is an OTC Drug that is required to be manufactured in an FDA monitored facility. In a time when everyone is jumping into the Hand Sanitizer business just to make a quick buck, many are throwing caution to the wind. We’re talking about unmonitored production of a topically applied product with 70% alcohol. If manufacturers are not following FDA regulations, are you sure you want to take on that kind of liability?
Note: Real Time Hand Sanitizer + Skin Conditioner is manufactured in a Certified GMP and FDA Monitored facility.
#2) Does the hand sanitizer label have an FDA Drug Fact Panel and NDC#?
One of the easiest ways to identify a risky product is to look for a drug fact panel and an NDC # that OTC Drugs (including Hand Sanitizer) are required to have. If it doesn’t have them, buyer beware because the product isn’t manufactured in an FDA monitored facility and is not properly registered.
Note: Real Time Hand Sanitizer + Skin Conditioner has an FDA registered NDC # and features a drug fact panel
#3) Is the hand sanitizer made in the USA?
There are so many products being made in China, India and other countries and then being shipped to and sold in the USA. Many of these overseas formulas are even relabeled after arrival, making it hard to identify where they were formulated.
Note: Every ounce of Real Time Hand Sanitizer + Skin Conditioner is formulated and packaged in the heartland of the USA.
#4) Will the hand sanitizer you are choosing ultimately impact the productivity and health of Employees?
We know 70% alcohol kills germs… but it’s also hard on your employees’ hands—causing drying, cracking and discomfort. This can lead to reduced productivity.
Note: Real Time has expertise in making both hand sanitizer and topical lotions. Real Time Hand Sanitizer + Skin Conditioner has an unmatched blend of skin conditioners that your employees will love.
#5) Has this company made hand sanitizer and/or topical products before?
A lot of companies are jumping into making hand sanitizer who have never made it before, but product development takes time and testing to formulate and deliver a good product. Do you want your customers and employees to be used as a start-up company's research and development department?
Note: Real Time is an established brand that has over 20 years of experience making topical formulas.
#6) Will this company still make hand sanitizer in 3 months?
The COVID-19 Pandemic is bringing a lot of people into the hand sanitizer market who will have no long-term loyalty to manufacture hand sanitizer when the crisis slows.
Note: Real Time has never had to turn down an order from an existing customer. That is something you can continue to count on in the future if you become one of our customers.
Wholesale Pricing & Free Shipping
Real Time Business Survival Kits Available Now!
These kits allow you to keep employees safe and your customers comfortable doing business with you. They also deliver great savings and free U.S. delivery. Choose between kits containing 8ct., 12ct. or 24ct. 16oz Disk Cap Bottles and get the package that’s right for your business or organization.