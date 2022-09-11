SIZE DOESN’T MATTER: Final “Stories From the Road” webinar series demonstrates how companies can adopt advanced manufacturing technologies regardless of size.

There’s a misconception in manufacturing that only large companies can successfully implement Industry 4.0 technology. For everyone else, the technology is too complex. Too time consuming. Too expensive. But a growing cadre of small and medium-size manufacturers are bucking that misconception and proving advanced manufacturing technology can be implemented by all companies, regardless of size. All it takes is an open mind, a champion, and a healthy dose of strategic thinking.
It’s a formula Ross Haan has used to drive implementation of a variety of advanced manufacturing technologies at Impact Fab Inc. The Holland-based job shop, which specializes in steel fabrication for the furniture, automotive, and other industries, began its Industry 4.0 journey by asking a simple question: What, exactly, is Industry 4.0?
“For us the conversation came about after hearing Industry 4.0 as a buzzword,” Haan, who serves as Impact Fab’s president, said. “It was being used all the time for different things…Being a job shop we see a lot of different things, but not a lot of one thing. We’re always trying to be open to new trends in manufacturing.”
Haan and the rest of the leadership team dug into the world of Industry 4.0, researching the nine nodes, determining which areas of their business the technology may best fit, and consulting the workers on their shop floor. Now, after several years, Impact Fab has integrated cobots, 3D printers, an ERP system, and other advanced technologies to improve efficiencies and drive its business.
Haan joined Peter Hungerford, Executive Vice President & Chief Strategy Officer at ADAC Automotive, and other manufacturing professionals to chat about Industry 4.0 adoption in the final episode of the “Stories from the Road” webinar series. The series, hosted in collaboration between MiBiz, The Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center - West (Center West) and The Right Place, seeks to provide small and medium-size manufacturers in West Michigan the real world intelligence they need to survive and thrive in a modern economy.
Tech Integration
Integrating advanced manufacturing technology can seem like a huge hurdle for smaller organizations that may lack an R&D department and the budget to implement advanced manufacturing technologies. For these companies, ensuring the technology will yield a quick return is essential, Haan said. To be successful, leadership should also make sure the employees on the floor are prepared to embrace the new technology.
“It doesn’t matter what I, sitting in my office, thinks is cool or the new whizbang technology of the day,” Haan said. “If the team doesn’t want it, we’ve got stuff collecting dust.” Haan specifically cited an ABB robotic arm that proved too difficult to program, resulting in it being relegated to a corner.
To maximize the effectiveness of new technology, Haan advocates companies begin their Industry 4.0 journeys by starting small. Impact Fab began took an honest look at the pain points of its organization, then chose which of those areas to address with advanced technologies on a per project basis. Once that problem was solved, the company moved on to the next project.
“For us, starting small was the win,” Haan said. “We took an easy project and started there, versus trying to tackle everything at once.”
Additionally, Haan also noted the importance of patience and being prepared to provide more training than originally thought necessary during the implementation process.
“You think, ‘we talked about it once, everyone has it, we should be good to go,’” Haan said. “You go back on the floor the next week and you’re like ‘why are we doing this the old way again.’ It just is a longer on-ramp for implementation on some of the processes.”
Despite these hiccups, Impact Fab has reached a point where workers are excited about learning new technologies. The company recently acquired a welding cobot that has become extremely popular on the factory floor, inspiring workers to seek out their own training. Thanks to the safety parameters built into modern cobots, Haan feels comfortable allowing the workers to seek out training in unconventional areas, such as YouTube, or simply just trying to use the cobot and see what happens.
Breathing Room
Cascade Township-based ADAC Automotive operates at a different scale than Impact Fab. The Tier 1 automotive supplier produces exterior door handles, trim and electrical components, and employs some 14,500 workers across 17 global locations. However, despite its size, the company went about implementing Industry 4.0 technology in much the same structured way as Impact Fab, said CSO Peter Hungerford.
The company began their journey by undergoing an organization-wide improvement project for two and a half years. That project increased operating income by 4%, which gave the organization the breathing room and financial resources to pursue advanced technologies. From there, leadership identified the specific problems and risk areas before choosing individual projects to address those concerns. As ADAC became more experienced with Industry 4.0 technology, they continued to iterate and further refine their processes.
“This journey is a necessity,” Hungerford said during the webinar. “For manufacturers in the U.S. and Canada to be competitive, automation and data integration have to be pursued. There’s zero question about it. Every company has to choose how to do that. And you have to acknowledge that there is going to be pain along the way. It’s unavoidable, because you have to learn.”
Smaller organizations might look at ADAC and believe that only a company of its scale could dedicate the resources to creating the breathing room necessary to start integrating Industry 4.0 technology. But even in cases where leaders are stretched thin and forced to work in the business rather than on the business, making a concerted effort to block the time to explore Industry 4.0 can make all the difference.
“Honestly, you just have to make the time with that first step,” Haan said.