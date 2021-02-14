Support your customers while working from home

HMS provides innovative solutions for the modern work-from-home engineer
As we kick off 2021, it appears that we have a positive outlook when it comes to customer sentiment and business. At the same time, most of us are under travel restrictions yet we need to keep our customers up and running. Machines still break or need servicing from OEMs/Machine Builders – often under required warranty commitments and Service Level Agreements (SLAs).
What can companies do who are restricted from sending service personnel to service remote equipment? How can we implement a stable “work from home” strategy that can outlive this pandemic?
Any company facing the difficult decision of sending service technicians to the field should consider whether an industrial remote access solution might solve the problem for them instead. HMS Networks’ Ewon brand provides a secure, IT friendly solution for easily accessing remote industrial machines – as if the tech were directly connected. Rather than sending service technicians into a potentially unsafe region to troubleshoot a problem, HMS Ewon solutions provide a simple device which can be plugged into industrial equipment and can be quickly accessed via a secure connection directly to the asset. ‘Direct access’ means that almost any function that can be done locally, can be done from virtually anywhere – without ever needing a boarding pass.
For example, valuable functions such as diagnostics, programming, and equipment monitoring are possible from a remote workstation (or even mobile device). The ingenuity of the HMS solution is that the technology does not reside on the automation network and is naturally fire-walled from the existing control systems - so end users can feel confident that the service work will not disrupt their process.
Ewon solutions leverage industry standard OpenVPN technologies using a firewall friendly transport with little or no IT changes required. The Talk2M infrastructure is ISO 27001 certified and the entire solution goes through regular security audits on a yearly basis to ensure industrial strength security. Concerned about User Level Access? The on-demand instant VPN connection is managed through the global Talk2M infrastructure (24/7/365) which provides varying levels of access to different device functions. For example, an admin might be able to update programming, while an ‘adviser’ may only be able to monitor the machine’s data.
While remote access certainly provides a safe way to access factory assets, there are big cost savings as well. The ability to remotely access a machine can solve an estimated 60 to 70 percent of operating problems, avoiding the need for local support personnel to travel across town - or around the world. The average cost in North America to send a Field Technician onsite to troubleshoot a customer machine is $2,200 USD per trip. Over half of those visits could have been done remotely.
Known as the industry standard for Industrial Remote Access, HMS Ewon solutions have been in the market for over 15 years, claiming over 300,000 registered users with connections in 156 countries. When you look at your 2021 planning, ask yourselves how you can grow your revenue, customer satisfaction, and employee satisfaction during restricted travel. HMS has the solutions to exceed your expectations.