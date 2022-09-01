The Game Evolves: 12th Annual MCOY Awards celebrates excellence in construction industry

If you’re not adapting, you’re failing. That was the message during this year’s Michigan Contractor of the Year (MCOY) Awards, hosted yesterday evening at the LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park.
With rising inflation, supply chain hiccups, labor shortages and myriad other factors, modern-day construction firms are bombarded with more new problems to solve and challenges to overcome than ever before. Navigating these waters takes a strong sense of purpose, plus the willingness to adapt and change on the fly to excel in the current environment.
“One thing John and I noticed as we discussed this year's theme was that those companies who embrace new ideas are often the most successful,” said Travis Koetje, vice president of the American Subcontractors Association of Michigan (ASAM) and controller at Burgess Concrete Construction Inc., during the presentation.
The MCOY Award winner is determined by a vote of ASAM members who judge each general contractor based on factors relating to administrative procedures, bid ethics, communication, payment, on-site supervision, relationships, workmanship, and scheduling coordination within the trade contract community.
Of this year’s eight nominees, ASAM members determined Dan Vos Construction best lived up to those attributes by presenting the Ada-based construction firm the 12th Annual Contractor of the Year Award. Dan Vos Construction has previously taken home the MCOY Award in 2021, 2019, 2017, 2015, 2013 and 2010.
“I’m humbled to be here once again,” said Dan Vos, president and CEO of Dan Vos Construction, during the awards ceremony. “When you consider the competition and the quality of the general contractors, it truly is an honor to be here. I wanted to thank ASAM for another great evening and venue, and to continually set the bar. The construction industry is truly a great industry to be in here in West Michigan. I’m pretty sure I’ve said this before, I did not win this award the people at Dan Vos won this award. I’m just the lucky guy who gets to stand here. We have a really solid team of folks…I couldn’t be more proud of each and every one of them. This is for you guys.”
Left: EV Construction poses with their trophy for 1st Runner-up at the 12th Annual MCOY Awards. Right: Pioneer Construction poses with their trophy for 2nd Runner-up at the 12th Annual MCOY Awards.
Holland-based EV Construction took first runner up, with Grand Rapids-based Pioneer Construction coming in as second runner up. Both companies won honorable mentions at last year's MCOY Awards.