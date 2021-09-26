The Return of the Grand Rapids Chamber’s EPIC Awards

Entrepreneurial. Progressive. Innovative. Collaborative.
The Grand Rapids Chamber is thrilled to announce the return of the EPIC Awards Gala on Monday, October 25 at the JW Marriott Grand Rapids.
The premier business award celebration in the region, the EPIC Awards Gala recognizes businesses and individuals that foster community growth, demonstrate innovation, and have championed alongside others as mentors and collaborators.
With event emcee Dr. Bill Pink, President of Grand Rapids Community College, this high-energy event will bring together Chamber members and community leaders to celebrate the outstanding organizations and individuals who are leading the way in our region.
As we close out another incredibly challenging year, coming together to celebrate resiliency, success and innovation is more important than ever.
This year, the Grand Rapids Chamber received an outstanding number of nearly 120 nominations for eight categories of awards. Additionally, this year the Chamber has introduced three diversity, equity and inclusion-focused recognitions.
Award recipients will be announced the evening of the event. The full list of award finalists will be announced at www.grandrapids.org.
Among the 2021 finalists are:
Woman-Owned Business of the Year:
- Gold Coast Doulas
- Hire for Hope
- La Fuente Consulting LLC
Minority-Owned Business of the Year:
- La Fuente Consulting LLC
- Management Business Solutions
- Pure Architects
Small Business of the Year:
- Ageless Beauty
- EHTC PC CPAs & Business Consultants
- Pure Architects
Non-Profit of the Year:
- Comprehensive Therapy
- In the Image
- Treetops
Creative Business of the Year:
- Grand Rapids Ballet
- Oh, Hello Companies
- Ozone Films
LGBTQIA+ Champion Recognition – Organization of the Year:
- Camp Blodgett
- Health Net of West Michigan
- The Mitten Brewing Co.
DEI Champion – Organization of the Year:
- AHC Hospitality
- Fishbeck
- OST
DEI Champion Recognition – Leader of the Year:
- Ovell Barbee, Senior Vice President of Human Resources & Chief Diversity Officer, Spectrum Health
- Jessa Challa, Co-CEO and Software Engineer, Mallowfields
- Mandice McAllister, Diversity Equity + Inclusion Coordinator & Resource Analyst, Warner Norcross + Judd
Emerging Leader of the Year:
- Shaquille Anthony, Senior Talent Program Specialist, Spectrum Health
- Jessa Challa, Co-CEO and Software Engineer, Mallowfields
- Sylvia Nyamuhungu, Michigan Refugee Community Organizer, Church World Service
Excellence in Business:
- Acrisure
- Autocam Medical
- Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing
Each award category recognizes the outstanding organizations and individuals who are leading the way in growth and innovation, strengthening our business community, enabling collaboration and connections, and accomplishing incredible endeavors with their focus on the future. Our finalists are truly the entrepreneurial, progressive, innovative and collaborative engines driving growth in the region.
Tickets for the EPIC Awards Gala are available now. Register today to save your seat for this great event! https://www.grandrapids.org/event/epic-awards/