West Michigan CEO Summit to drive momentum as we adjust to the new normal

The Grand Rapids Chamber is thrilled to announce the return of the West Michigan CEO Summit on October 6, as a virtual, live-broadcast experience.
Now more than ever, CEOs are leaning on each other as we naviagate a world that changes by the day, and on some days, even the hour.
At the Summit, regional CEOs will discuss how they are tackling the challenges of conducting business during a pandemic, supporting teams, as well as maintaining positive culture in a remote working environment. The event will also feature iconic and powerful leadership lessons to fuel and inspire fellow leaders to keep driving momentum as we continue to face the challenges of COVID-19.
Nate Koetje, CEO of Feyen Zylstra, will serve as the chair for the event, which will bring together some of the most influential entrepreneurs and executives leading West Michigan.
In its second year, the program is doubling down on engaging speakers and packing in even more impactful content. This event is one of the best investments you can make in your own professional and personal development and most importantly, you will connect with new friends and contacts.
The speakers are great. The production is great. The content is great. Register today to reserve your spot for an engaging morning of learning alongside over 500 changemakers driving West Michigan forward.
“The CEO Summit is an opportunity for leaders to learn from each other,” said Koetje. “We know a strong business community fuels a strong West Michigan. By learning from each other, we grow stronger together and create a more vibrant business climate with companies strategically positioned for success.”
“Leaders from all industries can learn something at the CEO Summit,” Koetje added.
West Michigan CEO Summit Speaker Lineup
The West Michigan CEO Summit features a lineup of regional leaders covering topics including culture, mentorship, leadership, talent, strategic planning, industry trends, and how to deal with the ever-changing world. Panel discussions and keynote presentations will focus on actionable ideas for business growth and survival as we position West Michigan for success in the new reality.
“Each of our speakers will share their knowledge, tools and lessons learned on ways businesses can survive and thrive in the new reality,” Koetje said.
“We are the right size, in the right region, with the right resources to build a West Michigan unlike any other region in the country. A West Michigan that is inclusive and entrepreneurial. A West Michigan whose leaders understand that business leaders are community leaders. The future of West Michigan is bright. Join us October 6 as we grow stronger together,” concluded Koetje.
The West Michigan CEO Summit agenda includes leadership lessons and insights from:
- Meredith Bronk, CEO & President, Open System Technologies
- Matt Paul, President & CEO of DTE Gas
- Elsa Vos, Founder & Deisgner, Pieces of Me
- Mike Dykstra, CEO, Zeeland Lumber
- Rishi Makkar, Owner, Rishi's International Beverages
- Michael Davenport, President & CEO, Jireh Metals
- Mike Novakowski, President & CEO, Elzinga Volkers
- Doug DeVos, Chairman, Amway Corporation
- Brad Kessel, President & CEO, Independent Bank
- Rick Baker, President & CEO, Grand Rapids Chamber
- Nate Koetje, CEO, Feyen Zylstra
More to be announced soon!
Attending the West Michigan CEO Summit
Tickets for the West Michigan CEO Summit are available now. You can register or purchase a table for your team or clients at grandrapids.org/ceo.